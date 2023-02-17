Rege-Jean Page Explains Why He Left Bridgerton; 'That Was Never What We'd Signed Up To Do'

Actor Rege Jean Page recently explained why he left Bridgerton. The actor played the lead in the first season of the show, playing the role of Simon, Duke of Hastings. Rege Jean Page’s reason for leaving the show is rather unglamorous, as the actor explained. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor confessed he left the show because he felt like there was no room for his story. As per his “much simpler” reasons, Rege Jean Page said he did the job that was required of him and transitioned to other roles as they came to him.

“I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs. That’s it. That’s the story.”

The actor added he wished there were more “glamorous” reasons behind his seemingly untimely departure from the show. He added the story for the show had pretty much ended after Season 1. He stated that while other storylines and angles could be explored, it wasn’t what he’d signed up for.

“[After] we finished the story, the temptation would be to roll with the distractions and go, ‘Oh, well, the story went really well so we can kind of change this up and make some other stuff up, I guess.’ That was never what we’d signed up to do.”

Phoebe Dynevor not appearing in Bridgerton's third season

Actor Phoebe Dynevor played the role of Daphne Bridgerton and is also taking a backseat during the third season of the hit show. She revealed that while she is only attached to the show in the capacity of a viewer, she might potentially return for the later seasons of the show. Bridgerton's third season is expected to release sometime in 2023 and will shift the focus to the love story of Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.