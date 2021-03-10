'River Where The Moon Rises' Cast Refuses To Get Payment For Re-filming Episodes?

On March 8, 2021, actor Lee Ji Hoon, Choi Yu Hwa, alongside Wang Bit Na and Ki Eun Se announced that they would not be asking for the payment for River Where The Moon Rises episode’s re-shooting, reported Soompi. The makers announced that they would be editing Ji Soo’s character in the K-drama, River Where The Moon Rises, as much as possible from episodes 7 and 8. They stated that the drama would be re-shot with the new lead actor Na In Woo, starting with episode 9. After actor Kim Ji Soo's scandal, KBS’ ongoing K-drama, had to replace the lead actor to portray On Dal.

River Where The Moon Rises cast denies payment for refilming

According to the report, KBS announced that they have already completed filming 95 per cent of their episodes. Thus, re-filming the River Where The Moon Rises' latest episodes would be no easy task. A representative from KBS opened up about the reasons behind their decision to re-shoot. He stated that the production company was ‘harmed’ by the incident. They work together which is why they made the decision in hopes that it will help cope up. He called the phase a ‘difficult’ one, and if they ‘abandon their greed’, the team thought it could be ‘helpful’.

The need to re-shoot the remaining River Where The Moon Rises' episodes would mean the production company to suffer enormous economic losses and to pay the actors would also be difficult. Lee Ji Hoon’s agency, TH Company had said that the co-workers made the decision thinking that it could be ‘a small amount of help’. Wang Bit Na’s agency named Elrise, too, commented that they did not receive any ‘particular request’ from the production house, but the actor herself decided to not receive the fees for the re-filming.

Elrise stated that Wang Bit Na is ‘friendly’ with the director, Yoon Sang Ho and even made a special appearance in his previous drama, King Maker: The Change of Destiny. They said the decision comes as they hope it will be helpful for the production house. The makers announced that Ji Soo was replaced post his bullying scandal, and Na In Woo made his first appearance as On Dal on River Where The Moon Rises episode 7. Episode 7 was aired on March 8, 2021.

Image Source: Lee Ji Hoon Instagram