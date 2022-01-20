'Rocket Boys': Ishwak Singh & Jim Sarbh To Play Vikram Sarabhai & Homi Bhabha In New Show

The trailer of the upcoming web series Rocket Boys was finally unveiled. Jim Sarbh is essaying the role of pioneering nuclear physicist, Dr Homi J Bhaba, and Ishwak Singh will be portraying physicist and astronomer, Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The series will tell the untold story of the legendary physicists who were pioneers in taking India's nuclear ambitions forward.

The trailer of Rocket Boys was released on Thursday and gives a glimpse at how two legendary physicists Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi Bhabha first met. The trailer then goes on to show how the two became friends and propelled India towards becoming a superpower. The show will also feature cameos by actors essaying the roles of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The show has been created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and is directed by Abhay Pannu. Rocket Boys will be released on SonyLiv on 4 February 2022.

Homi J Bhabha: Father of the Indian nuclear programme

Dr Homi J Bhabha is known as the Father of the Indian nuclear programme and was the founding director and professor of physics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Bhabha was also the founding director of the Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay (AEET) which is now named the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in his honour.

Homi Bhabha was awarded the Adams Prize (1942) and the Padma Bhushan (1954). He was also nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1951 and 1953–1956.

Vikram Sarabhai: Father of the Indian space programme

Vikram Sarabhai is regarded as the Father of the Indian space programme and had initiated space research and helped develop nuclear power in India.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) in 1972.

(Image: @rishibedi/Twitter)