Samuel L Jackson Teases 'no Patch, No Scar' Young Nick Fury In 'Secret Invasion'

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has announced a number of new projects for Phase Four, including the new mini-series, Secret Invasion. The show will star Samuel L. Jackson who will reprise his role as Nick Fury, the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. The actor took to his Instagram and teased that a young version of Nick Fury could be seen in the upcoming series.

Samuel L Jackson has teased that a younger avatar of his Marvel character Nick Fury might appear in the upcoming mini-series, Secret Invasion. Jackson first made his debut as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the 2008 movie Iron Man and has subsequently played Fury in 11 Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

In a recent Instagram post, Jackson shared a selfie, wearing a grey zip-thru hoodie and a shirt that featured his character. Sharing the photo he wrote, "Patch, no patch, no scar, no scar. Old School Fury Day, gotta find the Groove!#SecretInvasion#justlikeridingabike. (sic)"

It is also confirmed that Game Of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke will be making her MCU debut through the series. However, it has not been revealed what character or role Clarke will be playing in the show. Last month, Clarke's photo from the sets of MCU's upcoming show was leaked online. In the pictures, the actor was seen wearing a long coat, trousers, and boots, carrying a red duffel bag walking across the street. Emilia's hair was shorter than her usual hair and was dyed to a dark brown shade.

More about Secret Invasion

In September 2020, Marvel Studios revealed that they were developing a series centred on Nick Fury, with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role and Kyle Bradstreet serving as head writer. That same year in December, Marvel Studios revealed the series to be an adaptation of the Secret Invasion comic book storyline, and confirmed Jackson, with Ben Mendelsohn co-starring as Talos. Cobie Smulders who plays the role of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Mariah Hill will also be reprising her role in the show.

The series is said to follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as the main villain. The series is slated to release in 2022 under Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four.

(Image: @samuelljackson/Instagram)