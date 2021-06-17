Sandeepa Dhar On Choosing Chattis Aur Maina: Rom-Coms Haven't Been Explored On Indian OTT

With the release of three back to back web-series in the last six months, Sandeepa Dhar has been one busy actress in this pandemic. Her latest show Chattis Aur Maina is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar and receiving a lot of love from the audiences. In an exclusive chat with Republic World, Sandeepa Dhar admitted that the fan love has been overwhelming. ‘My DM is filled with messages and videos from fans’ she happily exclaimed. However, the actress initially was skeptical about doing the role of Maina. Read further to know what made Sandeepa change her mind and be a part of Chattis Aur Maina cast.

“Hadn’t heard of web shows based on dance”

The actor admitted that her last outing as Bisaat was emotionally draining for her. ‘I had just finished Bisaat and was also shooting for my Netflix debut when Chattis aur Maina was offered to me. I told my team that I have been shooting back-to back and I need a break. However, two days later they came to me and informed about a new show that Disney+Hotstar is making and the makers really wanted me for it”.

Although the actress was not very keen on it, it did pique her curiosity when she was informed that it is going to be a dance-based show. “Until then, I had not heard of a web-show which had anything to do with dance. I met the director and when she explained the story to me, it really got me interested.” On Sandeepa’s request, the director sent her the script for the first three episodes. “The moment I read those episodes, I knew I had to do it. The script was just so cool and funny.”

'First time exploring Romantic Comedy'

However, Chattis aur Maina’s plot was something very different from her last two web-series that had very dark and intense feel to them. When prodded on what made her choose such a light-hearted show for her next, Sandeepa said, ‘ I thought it would be a good change for me also, as I have been doing something so intense back-to-back. Chattis aur Maina seemed the ideal rom-com, family type of show that would be a good change for me and the audiences as well. Also, you don’t really see romantic comedies explored much on the web. So, I thought this would be an interesting genre to explore. This was the first time I would be exploring something romantic, so it would be a challenge as well”.

Sandeepa Dhar in 'Chattis aur Maina'

The actress plays Maina, who is a head of a travelling dance troupe called ‘Visphotak Angels’ who arrive in Dhooppur. She aspires to make it big as a Bhojpuri heroine and plans to move to Patna. However, a chance encounter with Chattis Singh temporarily halts her ambitious plans. Things take a hilarious turn when they start chatting on a dating app. Check out some of Chattis aur Maina cast and their fun BTS on Sandeepa Dhar’s Instagram.

Sandeepa Dhar's shows

The actor received much applause with her crime show Mum Bhai that released during the end of last year. Her next outing in Bisaat saw her playing a psychiatrist on the MX Player series. Her latest, Chattis aur Maina started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 28th May. The series has an 8.6 IMDb rating and comprises of 15 episodes. All Chattis aur Maina episodes are free for viewers to stream on the OTT platform.

Promo Image credit: Sandeepa Dhar's Instagram

