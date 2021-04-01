Sarah Michelle Gellar To Star In Amazon's New YA Comedy Drama Titled 'Hot Pink'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready to make television comeback. Gellar will star in Amazon’s coming-of-age drama series titled Hot Pink. Amazon has ordered a pilot of the show and it might go on floors real soon. Hot Pink is the latest addition to Amazon’s YA slate and joins other shows like Panic and The Wilds.

Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in Amazon’s new YA comedy drama

Sarah Michelle Gellar became a household name due to her hit TV drama, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Since then, Gellar has been a part of plenty of shows and films. Now, she is ready to make her comeback to the small screen in a coming-of-age drama titled Hot Pink.

According to Variety’s report, Sarah Michelle Gellar will be starring in this brand-new YA comedy-drama and Amazon has ordered a pilot of the same. The Hot Pink Amazon pilot will be produced by Elisabeth Holm who has previously produced the Jenny Slate starrer film, Obvious Child. Amazon Studios will be working on this YA drama alongside Annapurna Pictures.

This upcoming comedy-drama is loosely based on Elana K. Arnold’s book What Girls Are Made Of. The book was also one of the finalists for the National Book Award. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s latest comedy-drama will be directed by Desiree Akhavan. Apart from Elisabeth Holm, Rebecca Green, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug will also be on board as executive producers. Director Desiree Akhavan is best known for her 2018 film, The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

If the Hot Pink Amazon pilot gets a positive response, Amazon Studios might soon release a series order. As mentioned earlier, Amazon is widening its young adult slate. Hence, Hot Pink could be the latest addition to its library. Since Amazon recently renewed The Wilds for a second season and has a new YA drama premiering very soon, titled Panic.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s association with the Hot Pink pilot is a successful move for Amazon Studios. Since she has built a rapport with the audience through her successful TV career. Apart from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar's TV shows credits also include ABC's All My Children and The Crazy Ones. She has also worked in films franchises like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scooby-Doo.

Image Credit: Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram