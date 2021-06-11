'Scam 1992' Becomes Only Indian Show To Reach IMDb's Top 250 List; Pratik Gandhi Reacts

SonyLiv’s financial fraud web show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story shed light on the infamous 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The web series was adapted from the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away and details his family's life. Upon its release, Scam 1992 opened up to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Now, the show has achieved yet another milestone.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has become the highest-rated Indian show to garner a place in IMDb’s top 250 popular web shows and television serials list all across the globe. For the unversed, the ratings on the online database are calculated using the user’s rating. Each user can rate the show on a 10-point scale rating. Such is the series’ success that Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has curated a stunning 9.6-star rating out of 10 on the database.

Now, upon receiving the news, the lead actor of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Pratik Gandhi, who essayed the role of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, responded to the rating with sheer happiness. He told SpotboyE that watching the show reach new heights only brings a feeling of happiness to him. Pratik Gandhi feels glad that Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has now become the sole Indian show that is representing the Indian entertainment industry in an esteemed list of shows.

About the show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series begins with showcasing how Harshad Mehta, an ordinary Gujarati salesman is trying to make his ends meet while living in a cramped one-room apartment in the suburbs of Ghatkopar. After changing several jobs, Harshad joins the Bombay Stock Exchange. But being unsatisfied by his growth, he goes on to start his own consulting firm.

Thereafter, Harshad manipulates every loophole in the market system, bribes officials, and amasses tremendous wealth by wrongdoings. Subsequently, an investigative journalist tries to find out Mehta’s involvement in the scam. Apart from Pratik Gandhi, the series features Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Lalit Parimoo, Hemant Kher and Nikhil Dwivedi in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: PRATIK GANDHI'S INSTAGRAM

