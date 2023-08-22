Scam 2003 The Telgi Story Trailer: Gagan Dev Riar Orchestrates Rs 30,000 Crore Fraud

The makers of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story released the trailer of the upcoming series on Tuesday. This season will narrate the story of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind the 2003 stamp paper scam that shook the nation. Scam 2003 will begin streaming from September 1.

3 things you need to know

Scam 2003 is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Gagan Dev Riar plays Abdul Karim Telgi in the show.

The trailer hints that the show will be in the same vein as Scam 1992, featuring Pratik Gandhi.

The chaos of the stamp paper scam

Scam 2003 seems to be carrying similar elements that made its predecessor Scam 92 a big success - a grey protagonist with a morally ambiguous core, stylish treatment, clever dialogue play and a complex narrative that captured the chaos when the Rs 30,000 crore came to light.

The trailer also carries the Scam 1992 signature theme music that became popular when the Pratik Gandhi led series was released 3 years ago.

Like its predecessor Scam 2003: The Telgi Story also features a non-star face in the lead role. Gagan Dev Riar, who has earlier been a part of projects like Sonchiriya and A Suitable Boy, plays the lead role of Abdul Karim Telgi.

Tushar Hiranandani directs the new season

The makers released a brief teaser earlier this year in May, introducing Gagan Dev Riar as the protagonist this season. While the credits mention Hansal Mehta as the show creator, the series is directed by Tushar Hiranandani who made his debut with the 2019 film Saand ki Aankh. The series will stream from September 1.