Schitt’s Creek Star Dan Levy Wishes ‘fake Husband’ Noah With David-Patrick Still From Show

Schitt’s Creek's Patrick aka Noah Reid celebrated his 34th birthday on May 29, Saturday. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Daniel Levy, who played David on Schitt’s Creek, took to his Instagram handle and send birthday love to his on-screen husband. As seen in Daniel Levy's Instagram post, the actor shared a David and Patrick still from the sitcom. Sharing the picture on social media, Daniel Levy said, "happy birthday, fake husband".

Daniel Levy wishes Schitt's Creek co-star Noal Reid on his birthday

This David and Patrick still from Schitt’s Creek was featured in season 10 episode, The Presidential Suite. During this episode, David and Patrick do a pre-wedding shoot. The former makes the latter visit a salon and get tan sprayed so that he doesn't look pale in the photos. However, Patrick returns with a bright orange tan.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Daniel Levy went gaga over the Instagram post. One of the users said, "LOL the pre wedding tanned patrick pic", while another added, "This photo is a mess". A fan commented, "The tan! Loved this episode so much". Another fan comment read as "What would be involved in making him your real husband? I love Noah and I love Noah and Dan together". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Schitt's Creek episodes

Daniel Levy in Schitt's Creek played one of the lead characters, David Rose, and is also acclaimed for creating the show alongside his father, Eugene Levy. The sitcom aired on CBC Television from January 13, 2015, to April 7, 2020, and is currently streaming on Netflix. Consisting of 80 episodes spread over six seasons, Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O-Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy in the lead roles. The show also features Jennifer Robertson, Tim Rozon, Emily Hampshire, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, John Hemphill, Dustin Milligan, Noah Reid, among many others. The popular Canadian sitcom follows the story of the Rose family, who lose all their money and are forced to live in a small town bought by father Rose as a joke for David.

