Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Extends First-look Deal With Amazon Studios

Scooter Braun is one of the popular names among celebrities as he is a famous media proprietor and a record executive. He has been the manager for many of the spectacular artists namely Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, etc. and he even owns a full-service entertainment and marketing company named SB Projects with whom Amazon extended the first-look deal recently.

Scooter Braun on collaboration with Amazon Studios

According to the reports by Variety, as Scooter Braun signed for the first-look deal with Amazon Studios, he expressed his delight in working with the team and stated, “We’ve found great partners in Jen Salke and her team at Amazon Studios and we look forward to our continued work together on the many projects we have lined up in our slate.” Adding to it, he also revealed, “We share a common interest in thought-provoking, diverse storytelling and finding ways for our artists and creative partners to make an impact with audiences on a global scale.”

On the other hand, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, issued a statement saying, “Scooter Braun and SB Projects have been great partners in amplifying the creative visions of some of the world’s most celebrated artists. We are so pleased that Amazon Studios will continue to have front row access to the exciting and diverse SB slate as we look to expand our music-driven content offerings.”

SB Projects first partnered with Amazon in 2019 with multiple projects one of which included Neon Machine, written and directed by Jason Kim. It was a modern-day musical movie that was loosely inspired by the character of Lady Macbeth with writer S.J. Inwards.

The media company recently produced a documentary with Amazon in 2020 titled The Boy From Medellín that was directed by an Academy Award nominee Matthew Heineman. The feature followed the life of Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin as he prepares for a massive concert in his home city.

Some of the other SB Projects series include Dave at FX, the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, and many more. Scooter Braun’s media and marketing company is also developing a K-Pop film for 20th Century Studios and has the pilot, Hungry, featuring Lovato at NBC.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

