'Selling Sunset' Cast: Take A Look At Fan-favourite Realtors From The Hit Show

Selling Sunset is an American reality TV show on Netflix that revolves around the lives of 10 real-estate agents. The show features residential properties in Los Angeles marketed by the Oppenheim Group's real estate brokers and the professional and personal lives of those agents as well. The show now has three seasons and is becoming very popular on the OTT platform. Let's take a look at the cast members of the show:

Selling Sunset cast

Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim is one of the main characters in the show. Jason Oppenheim's Instagram has 447k followers and he keeps posting regularly to update his fans and followers. Jason is one of the most liked characters on the show.

Brett Oppenheim

Brett is Jason's twin. Brett Oppenheim's Instagram has 168k followers and is the second real estate agent. Brett and Jason own Oppenheim Group's real estate brokerage firm together.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is another real estate agent on the show. She is the third lead on the show. Chrishell has over 797k followers on Instagram and is very active online. Fans are seen showing love on each of Chrishell's post.

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn has quite a stand-out personality on the show. She is the most glam person and Christine Quinn's Instagram has over 645k followers. Christine loves fashion and make-up and is loved by her fans.

Maya Vander

Maya Vander is a mother of two and a real estate agent. She is always cool and calm on the show. Maya Vander has over 363k followers on Instagram.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald is a realtor on the show and is good friends with Amanza Smith. She has short blonde hair and blue eyes. Mary has 527k followers on Instagram.

Heather Young

Heather Young is another realtor on the show who was a former Playboy Playmate and even won the title of Miss February in 2010. She is good friends with Jessica Hall and has over 959k followers on Instagram.

Davina Potratz

Hope ya’ll enjoy our show! 💕 https://t.co/cYCdmvHCkw — Davina Potratz (@DavinaPotratz) August 7, 2020

Davina Potratz is a fashion influencer and a realtor on the show. She is quite active on Twitter and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans updated.

Romain Bonnet

Romain Bonnet is a bodybuilder and a realtor. He is another favourite on the show. The star has over 120k followers on Instagram.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith does some very beautiful design work on the show. Like all, she is also a realtor on the show and boasts of 207k followers on Instagram.

Promo Pic Credit: Brett Oppenheim's Insatrgam

