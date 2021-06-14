Seo Ye Ji Makes A Come Back On Social Media After Two Months Amid Bullying Controversy

It's Okay Not To Be Okay actor Seo Ye-Ji recently made her comeback on social media. After the bullying controversy, the actor was away from public and social media for over two months. Taking to her official fan cafe, Seo talked about the one thing that made her feel good.

Seo Ye Ji's first update after controversy

As per The Independent, on June 11, the actor took to her official fan cafe and said that she feels good to know that there are some people who believe in her. Owing to the controversy, the actor lost her role in the series Island and as per Forbes, she also lost various modelling projects.

Earlier, she shared a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen playing with a puppy. In the caption, she wrote a similar sentence to that of the one she said on the official fan cafe. She wrote, "It's great to have someone who believes in you." The comment section is filled with her fans saying that they miss her and want her back. Check out her post as well as some of the comments left by her fans and followers.

(Image Courtesy: Seo Ye Ji's Instagram post)

More about Seo Ye Ji's scandal

Seo Ye Ji was earlier accused of bullying her schoolmates. She was also accused of manipulating ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun and causing him trauma. Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's exchange of text messages after the former dropped from the drama, Time created another controversy. The actor initially dropped out of the series saying that he is suffering from health issues. Later, he received backlash owing to rumours that he was rude to his co-star Seohyun. The actor eventually dropped out and apologized for his behaviour on set as well as with Seohyun. After which, the text messages were released where Seo Ye-Ji was seen asking Jung Hyun to avoid any physical contact with his co-star and actor Seohyun. She also asked him to have any romance written out of the script. Seo Ye-Ji's texts apparently also asked him to be distant with female crewmembers and cast on set.

IMAGE: Seo Ye-Ji's Instagram

