'Sex Education' Season 3: Netflix Announces Release Date Of Comedy Drama Series

Netflix India took to its official Instagram account on Monday to announce that ‘Sex Education’ season 3 would release on September 17.

Sex Education

Netflix India took to its official Instagram account on Monday, 23 August 2021, to share something exciting with Sex Education fans. They revealed the release date for the upcoming season 3 of the series, and fans can’t wait any longer. The next season of the show will be released on September 17 on the online streaming platform.

Sex Education season 3 release date

Netflix shared a collection of pictures of the cast of the show and coupled them with a witty caption that read, "Dil garden garden hogaya in pictures ko dekh kar." Netflix then made the big announcement as they continued in their caption, "Sex Education Season 3 returns on September 17th 💃🕺"

See the post here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The trailer for the upcoming season was also released recently, which gave fans a sneak-peek into what will happen next on the show. The teaser revealed that the students of Moordale Secondary will now have a new headmistress, Mrs Haddon. The students will also have ‘new uniforms, a new student body and a new attitude.’ The new rules at the school will also focus on extracurricular activities. All the changes being made at the school are so the students of Moordale are well-equipped to step into the careers they wish to pursue.

Watch the teaser of Sex Education season 3 here

Sex Education season 3 will see several familiar faces on screen, that fans know and love. Asa Butterfield will reprise his role as Otis on the show and be the lead character. His mother, Jean played by Gillian Anderson will also return to season 3 of the show. Otis’ best friend Eric will also be seen in the upcoming season, his character is played by Ncuti Gatwa. Other characters returning to the much-loved show include Emma Mackey, who played the role of Maeve and Connor Swindells, who plays Adam. Adam's father, Mr Groff, who has now been overthrown as the headmaster, will also make an appearance on the show. 

Apart from some returning stars, the next season of Sex Education will also see some new faces. Jemima Kirke, who starred in Girls will take on the role of the new headmistress of the school. She will play the role of Hope Haddon. Apart from her, Jason Isaacs will also appear in the show and play the role of Mr Groff's brother, who happens to be more successful than him. He is famous for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Harry Potter.

