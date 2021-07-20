Sex Education Season 3 Trailer: A New Beginning For 'Moordale Secondary' With Fresh Faces

The trailer for Sex Education Season 3 is finally out and it seems that the next season is going to be full of drama and hilarity. As the new season is all set to get back on track after headmaster Mr. Groff, played by Alistair Petrie, was placed on administrative leave. His replacement, Hope played by Jemima Kirke, can be seen trying to return the school to being worthy, once more.

More about Netflix's Sex Education

Fans expect much more than what the trailer reveals, in Sex Education Season 3. Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, who discovers "casual sex" has something more in store, while Eric and Adam, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, have made their relationship official. Meanwhile Jean, played by Gillian Anderson, has a baby on the way.

Sex Education also stars Emma Mackey, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Along with Jemima Kirke, other new cast members for Season 3 include Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful older brother; Dua Saleh as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mother Anna.

Sex Education was created by Laurie Nunn, who also executive produces alongside director Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell. The series is slated to air on September 17 on Netflix. The trailer for season 3 has prompted a number of fans to express their anticipation. While we do expect another trailer from Netflix before the release of the new season, we will have to wait for it. Until then, like the trailer said, "Choose Moordale!"

Fans express excitement over Sex Education Season 3 trailer

Upon the release of the season 3 trailer of Sex Education, several fans took to social media to express their excitement over the coming season. Several fans expressed aniticipation of wanting to see their favourite cast members once again. Many fans also expressed their thoughts on what the upcoming season was going to be like while others simply talked about how they could not wait for the new season.

CANT WAIT TO GET HER BACKK!!! pic.twitter.com/35kmUzFPfP — eden (@ednamcde) July 19, 2021

MY HEART IS BEATING OUT OF MY CHEST I CAN FEEL IT IN MY STOMACH — emiIy | ATYPICAL + BLACK WIDOW SPOILERS 🪓 (@r5ftmcfly) July 19, 2021

adam be like: choose moordale😐

also adam: 🙂 — alba生㋡™ D-499 💎 EMPATHY 7.26 (@afmXx_) July 19, 2021

WHERE IS JEAN???!?!?!!???!?!?!?!????????? — dana scully (@janekrkowski) July 19, 2021

We need Jean 😭😭 — Katherina 🇩🇪 (@GillianScully8) July 19, 2021

THAT EXPLAINS THE UNIFORMS — Zak ❣️ (@ZakWilson2003) July 19, 2021

Ughhh I can't wait to watch it😝😝 — Faith👣🥀 (@BrokenWings0414) July 19, 2021

Thank God, now everyone can shut up about the uniforms. Although if they'd paid any attention to season 2 there wouldn't have been confusion over it in the first place..... — She Sees Films 👑 (@127Movies) July 19, 2021

CHOOSE MOORDALE *smile awkwardly* — kareen (@simpsauce_) July 19, 2021

IMAGE - SEX EDUCATION INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.