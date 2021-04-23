Shadow And Bone's IMDb And Rotten Tomatoes Reviews; See The Ratings Of The Netflix Series

Shadow and Bone, one of the recently released Netflix series showcase a fantasy world of dark forces fight against an orphan who possesses an extraordinary power to set the world free. Released on April 23, 2021, the series is receiving amazing reviews from the audiences. Take a look at Shadow and Bone's IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes reviews and see how the audiences reacted to the new Netflix show Shadow and Bone.

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone series review

The moment Shadow and Bone surfaced on Netflix, many of the audiences took to their Twitter handles and dropped in their opinions on how they liked the new series. Many of them dropped in video clips from the series and spoke about how overwhelmed they were after watching the first few episodes and as the series was released at midnight, many of them stated how they were deprived of sleep as they watched the episodes all night. Some of them even gushed over the romantic sequences of the lead artists of the series while others compared some of the characters of the series with their characters in the novel from which the series had been inspired. Take a look at some of the Shadow and Bone series review on Twitter.

Mal and Alina feels like brother-and-sister relationship.



With the Darkling, there's chemistry, challenge, passion, romance.Hope the show makes them end game.



The show already cheated since they made Mal a much better person than in the book where he's a narcissistic a$$. — FloraSðŸ¦‹ðŸŒ’ (@Floras2S) April 23, 2021

i dont think i can handle darklina,i just cry everytime theyre together — _haechanpudu (@_haechanpudu) April 23, 2021

darklina chemistry is just in another whole level #ShadowandBoneNetflix pic.twitter.com/z0mBPB6Pjv — anthuanet ðŸŒ˜ s&b spoilers (@bidarkling) April 23, 2021

Jesper’s entrance in the first episode lives in my mind rent free #shadowandbone #ShadowandBoneNetflix pic.twitter.com/E7BCuEj9IQ — Miri â€ s&b spoilers (@daisycortana) April 23, 2021





While Shadow and Bone’s IMDB ratings were mind-boggling, even Rotten Tomatoes gave Netflix’s Shadow and Bone pretty amazing reviews. Shadow and Bone’s IMDB rating was 9.8/10. While Shadow and Bone's IMDB rating was quite high, even Rotten Tomatoes rated it as 92% on the Tomatometer. Some of the fans as well as the critics even added their Shadow and Bone’s review on Rotten Tomatoes and stated how it was a “gripping epic fantasy series with immersive worldbuilding”.

Some others stated how the series was proof that adapting someone else's work doesn't mean adapting all of their choices and added how “it’s possible to be bolder, more introspective, and in some cases corrective to the original story and come out looking better than ever.” Several viewers who highly praised the cast of the series and even added how Mei Li, Renaux and Barnes created and developed a worthy triangle for Alina as the Darkling and Mal tug at her heart. Some of the fans even shared their critical review for the series and mentioned how the names and mythology in the series were silly and stated how it even lacked certain fantasy elements. Some of them even showcased their delight after watching the series and added how they were pretty excited for the next season of the series.

