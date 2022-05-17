'She-Hulk': Disney+ UK Accidentally Reveals Release Date Of Tatiana Maslany-starrer; Read

Marvel Studios is currently gearing up for the release of She-Hulk, in which Tatiana Maslany will be seen taking on the lead role. A few months ago, her first look surfaced online, piquing fans’ excitement about the project. Disney + UK’s site has now got fans over the moon as they accidentally announced the release date of the series, according to a report by Collider.

Tatiana Maslany-starrer She-Hulk release date

On Monday, Disney + UK’s site accidentally announced the release date of the much-awaited series, She-Hulk. They revealed that the show would premiere on August 17, 2022, as they listed the upcoming MCU shows that fans can look forward to watching on Disney +. After the leak was pointed out, the platform deleted all mentions of the show from the site. The character was only mentioned in a list of the Marvel characters getting their own Disney+ series soon.

The synopsis of She-Hulk was also shared by the platform, in which they referred to the upcoming series as a ‘comedy’, leaving fans confused. As per a report by Collider, the synopsis read, “This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.”

The official merchandise of the series was earlier unveiled on Amazon but was later taken down. However, it helped fans get a quick first look at Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk avatar. Take a look at it here -

The show will see Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner and as per Marvel comics, Banner donated blood to Walters after she met with an accident. Although the comics dictate this plot, the storyline of the upcoming series is still under wraps and fans await a trailer to give them a glimpse of the show. She-Hulk will also see the return of Bruce Banners, played by Mark Ruffalo. The show will also mark the MCU debut of actor and activist Jameela Jamil.

Image: Instagram/@shehulkmarvels

