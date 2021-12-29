Shefali Shah & Kirti Kulhari's 'Human' To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On Jan 14

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari-starrer much-awaited medical thriller series, Human is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. On Tuesday, the streamer announced on Twitter as they wrote, "The business of saving lives comes at the cost of taking lives. Watch the trailer of #HostarSpecials #Human, a gripping new medical thriller. All episodes start streaming on January 14". The show will also be available for the audience overseas.

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the series also stars Vishal Jethwa, who is known for Mardaani 2, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe, among others. Penned by Singh and Ishani Banerjee, Human explores the 'dark and twisted world of unethical human trials' in a provocative yet real manner.

According to PTI, the filmmaker said, "It showcases aspects of the unknown medical world laden with suspense at every turn. Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee have done a wonderful job with the script and the incredibly talented ensemble starcast makes 'Human' an exciting watch." According to the filmmaker, the series will touch on the themes like the 'value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science.'

Filmmaker Singh said that Human deals with a a unique take on life and death as it questions the value of human life and the extent people will go to 'run away from their grief, guilt and shame'. Singh said that the series was an 'intense' project for him. As per a report by PTI, he added, "The repercussions of this can have extreme effects on the lives of the people involved, creating escalating drama and conflict between all of them and allowing the narrative to be truly explosive, especially when you throw in the barriers of class into the mix."

Shefali Shah, who will be essaying the role of Dr Gauri Nath, called the series a 'relevant and relatable' project. She said, "When I read the script, I couldn't help but imagine our current scenario, a world of hospitals and vaccine trials. It makes one question humanity and everything that transpires to keep it intact. Gauri Nath is someone you rarely come across. She is unpredictable and indecipherable. 'Human' is Pandora's box of emotions, actions and consequences. And you'd never know what hit you from the dark depths of its complexities," in a statement.

Four More Shots Please star Kirti revealed that she is thrilled to be a part of the series, who will be seen as Dr Saira Sabarwal. She said that she was playing the role of a doctor for the very first time and that she spoke to her sister and brother to get familiar with the medical world, who are doctors.

She said, "I did get a lot of insight by speaking to both of them and other doctors. During that phase, I would get into a conversation with whichever doctor I met which could help me with my character. Apart from that, 'Human' is such a layered and complex story, it immediately pulled me towards it... I also met a psychologist to discuss some aspects of my character. I basically got into the mindsets and world of the doctors, speaking to various people and understanding various aspects of how they function in the workspace and outside of it."

