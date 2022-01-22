Shefali Shah, who's currently basking in the success of the Disney+ Hotstar show Human, sat down for an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. The actor who's known for her versatility and impressive performances in Delhi Crime, Ajeeb Daastaans, and many more shows and films, spoke about her kissing scene with Kirti Kulari in the show and why she agreed to play the character as challenging as Gauri Nath in Human.

"I wanted to play a negative character," said Shefali on why she was particularly adamant about playing the role. "I've never played a negative role before. Also, the script is so strong, I read it and I instantly said yes I'm on it."

While Human sheds light on a lot of societal glitches, be it medical exploitation, class differences, it seemingly portrayed same-sex relationships of its characters with much ease and here we are talking about the much-talked-about kissing scene between Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari.

Talking about the same, Shah was quick to refer to it as 'losing her kissing virginity on-screen.' "I lost my onscreen kissing virginity to Kirti Kulhari because I've never kissed before," adding, "It's a very important part of the script as it's transitioning their relationship into something much more."

"It was important for Gauri and Saira. A same-sex relationship is something we all should just accept gracefully and I feel it is just as normal as anything else."

Shefali Shah opens up about doing international shows

While Shefali has already ticked a lot of boxes off her career milestones, what's next? Will she be willing to take the Hollywood and international route and the actor answered, "I would love to do international projects in the future."

Overjoyed with the response to her show Delhi Crime and the big Emmy win, she added, "The feeling was surreal. When we made the show, we didn't even know where it was going to be released because Netflix came on board much later. But I just knew one thing that this deserves every accolade and recognition that it got and even more."

About the release of the second season of Delhi Crime, the actor said that they have finished shooting for it and the post-production work is in progress but there are no updates about the release yet.

About 'Human'

Human is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Kumar, Indraneil Sengupta, among others. The show is directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh.