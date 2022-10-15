Shefali Shah Says She Got Best Compliment From Son After Delhi Crime 2; 'You're Iron Man'

Popular actor Shefali Shah is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her career. From shouldering a film like Darlings to playing the lead in Delhi Crime 2, Shah has proved her mantle in acting every time she has taken a new role. The actor is currently basking in the success of her hit Netflix show Delhi Crime Season 2. The show is based on the real-life incident of the Kacha-Baniyan gang which used to target elderly people in the national capital and brutally kill them. Despite being brief, the second season of Delhi Crime was just as enraging and kept viewers on the edge of their seats as they hoped the cops would catch these murderers.

High on success, Shefali Shah, in a chat with indianexpress.com, opened up about how the series was well received by her family members, especially her kids, stating that they were 'extremely proud' of her and called her Marvel's 'iron man'.

"After Delhi Crime 2, I received the best compliment from my son. He said you know you have become like Iron Man. I asked him if it was like I am like a superwoman. He shared that every Marvel superhero has been played by various actors except Iron Man. Only one actor has played it and you’ve become like that. You cannot be replaced. I was so touched that I wanted to print and put it on the walls."

'OTT has emerged as a boon for actors': Shefali Shah

During the conversation with the publication, the Darlings fame actor even opened up about how OTT emerged as a boon for actors, stating that the competition is now with world cinema. "With regional content and international content also included, I think we are all thriving together. At the same time, big stars and big cinemas are a culture that will never go away, and shouldn’t go. I think everything together is making the industry richer," she added.

Shefali Shah received a lot of praise for her performance in Darlings, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She also plans the role of a cop in Delhi Crime 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Currently, she is basking in the success of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHEFALISHAHOFFICIAL