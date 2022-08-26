Shefali Shah Shares Genesis Of 'Delhi Crime 2'; Urges Fans Not To Compare It With Season 1

After almost leaving viewers intrigued with the first season of the International Emmy nominated series Delhi Crime, the makers have now returned with the second season. With the series premiering today, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch actor Shefali Shah back again solving heinous crimes as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

Starring an ensemble star cast including Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang among others, season 2 is sure to offer much more than the expectations of the avid fans. During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Shefali who sat with the cast to share their experiences of shooting for season 2, also spoke about their expectations from the viewers.

The first season of the show took the giant streamer, Netflix by storm with its gritty and accurate depiction of the hunt for the perpetrators of the famous 2012 Delhi gang rape in season one. This time, with season 2, the team of the same cops is on the hunt for a more sinister group of criminals – the infamous dreaded kachha-baniyaan gang.

Shefali Shah talks about story growth of Delhi Crime from season 1 to 2

This year, director Tanuj Chopra has taken the responsibilities of the creator from Richie Mehta. Despite winning critical acclamation from all across the globe, the team realises that the second season will be compared to the first. Talking about the same and requesting fans to watch it on its merit, Shefali says, “We are not aiming to make season one. We have been given a legacy of something so beautiful, leave it there. First and foremost, there is no competition that this has to match up to that. This just has to be good in its own space and I am very proud of what we have made."

Further, she added, "A comparison might be natural but honestly, my sincere request to people is that they give it its due chance and then decide. What the audience feels is not in our control. But don’t burden it with something else, which is not fair.”

Shefali whose bold mannerism and sensitive handling of police procedures as a DCP was the highlight of the first season, explained how the second season introspects more about the lives of the team and their struggles behind solving the crime. “I get to delve deeper into her. In season one, there was a crime that shook the entire nation and the world, and how this team reacted to it. Here, it is not as simple as there is a crime and there are culprits and evidence. Here, there is so much introspection that it is amazing", she added.

"In season one, the line was very clear. There was no wavering moral compass. Here, it’s not as simple as that. It’s far more muddled," she added. After the first season was released in 2019, it took three years for the makers to come out with the second part. Season 2 of the series comprises of six-parts. Apart from Shefali, Rasika, and Rajesh, the show also stars Adil Hussain, Gopal Dutt, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Denzil Smith, Yashaswini Dayama, and Tillotama Shome.



IMAGE: Instagram/shefalishahofficial