'Shikara' Actor Aadil Khan Bags A Role In Neeraj Pandey's Hit Series 'Special Ops'

Actor and choreographer Aadil Khan, who was last seen in the romantic drama film Shikara, has recently bagged Neeraj Pandey's hit series Special Ops. The series starring Kay Kay Menon was renewed for a much-awaited and highly anticipated second season. The show is now set to welcome some more actors including Aadil Khan. Aadil received a plethora of love from the audience for his 2020 hit film Shikara, which was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The actor will now work with director Neeraj Pandey, who has made some hit films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Special 26 and Baby.

Aadil Khan recently made an announcement on Instagram regarding his upcoming project, saying, "Since I was small I have been a dreamer. And in life I have learnt that 'The more you dream, the more you achieve'." The actor while announcing his next venture said, "I take immense joy to announce that I am now a part of the Special Ops franchise. I am at the top of my excitement right now and I am utterly grateful to Neeraj Pandey sir for letting me be a part of his Universe. I can’t describe the degree of talent and vision he possesses. There’s always so much to learn from him. I am truly blessed. Also the fact that I am working alongside the legendary Kay Kay Menon sir and Aftab Shivdasani is indeed one hell of an achievement for me". Aadil also spoke about his mother adding, "I thank Allah and I thank my mother whom I believe is constantly behind Allah making sure that I get the best in this world. This one, and everything else is for you Amma."

Special Ops plot, cast and more

Special Ops is an action espionage thriller web series for Hotstar Specials, created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The series stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of the Research and Analysis Wing, who forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India. The story is inspired by several espionage missions undertaken by India in the last two decades. The Special Ops cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and Vinay Pathak in the lead roles. The Special Ops cast will also be joined by Aftab Shivdasani along with Aadil Khan for season two.