Siddhant Kapoor Teases Return Of 'Dedha Brothers' In 'Bhaukaal 2', Fans 'can't Wait'

Actor Siddhant Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming web series Bhaukaal 2. The actor is quite active on Instagram and he keeps dropping hints and sharing glimpses of his upcoming projects on his Instagram. Recently, he shared two pictures from the sets of Bhaukaal 2. Take a look at the picture here.

Siddhant Kapoor shares a picture with 'Bhaukaal 2' co-star Pradeep Nagar

Siddhant Kapoor shared a black and white selfie with his co-star Pradeep Nagar. The actor plays the role of Chintu Dedha on the show while Pradeep Nagar plays the role of his brother Pintu Dedha. While sharing the picture, Siddhant wrote, "Aa Rahe Hein Dedha Brothers" (Dedha brothers are coming). Through his caption, the actor hinted at the return of the Dedha brothers for the 2nd season of the show.

The actor also reposted a video on his Instagram story from the sets of Bhaukaal 2. The video was a BTS posted by another crew member, who tagged Siddhant in the video. Take a look at it here.

Season one of Bhaukaal was received with positive feedback. The cast included actors like Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Bidita Bag, and Pradeep Nagar in pivotal roles opposite Siddhant. The show takes place in the fictional town of Muzzafarnagar, where a police officer named Naveen Sikhera played by Mohit Raina is transferred to the city. The city is controlled by two gangs - the Shaukeen gang in the east and the Dedha brothers rule the west. The two gangs have divided the turf to carry on with their businesses. These two gangs' terror is at the peak, such that even the local police never dare to question them. IPS officer Naveen Sikhera makes his own way to clean the city as the new SSP. The Bhaukaal 2 plot and cast are kept under wraps as of yet.

Fans react to Siddhant Kapoor's post

Fans quickly reacted to Siddhant Kapoor's post. Most of the fans wrote that they couldn't wait for the release of the show and most of them left heart emoticons in the comments. One fan commented that they were waiting to see Siddhant on screen and wished both the actors the best of luck for their upcoming show.

Siddhant Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Chehre' gets postponed

Siddhant Kapoor will next be seen in Rumi Jafry's thriller Chehre. The movie also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi as leads and Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in other pivotal roles. The movie was all set to release on 9th April but due to rising cases of Covid-19, the makers of the film decided to postpone the release date of the movie. Siddhant took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans and followers.

