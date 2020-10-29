Siddharth Suryanarayan Starrer 'Escaype Live' Finally Goes On Floors

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who is best known for backing mythological shows like 2013's Mahabharat and Karmaphal Daata Shani (2016) is all set to come up with a new and exciting thriller web-series, Escaype Live. As the entertainment industry has slowly started to resume and get back to work after the global pandemic, the web-series has finally gone on floors. Read further ahead to know more about the upcoming drama, Escaype Live.

Also Read | Siddharth Suryanarayan To Star In Web Series 'Escaype Live'

Escaype Live goes on floors

Billed as a tech thriller, Escaype Live is produced under the banner of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios. The series is co-directed by Tewary and Abhishek Sengupta. The awaited web-series casts the popular South Indian actor, Siddharth Suryanarayan as the lead character. The actor is mainly remembered by the Hindi audience for his character of Karan Singhania in Rang De Basanti (2006) and Jai in Chashme Badoor (2013).

Also Read | South Actor Siddharth Suryanarayan To Star In Tech-thriller Web Series 'Escaype Live'

Recently, on October 29, 2020, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter handle in order to announce that the web-series has started shooting. By sharing pictures of the cast and crew of the web-series, the media personality has also informed the fans that the shooting of the movie is taking place keeping all the safety precautions and measures in mind. Ramesh Bala also revealed through his tweet that filming of the web-series is taking place at the Swastik Bhoomi Studios, that comes under the green zone in Umbergaon.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary's (@sktorigins) web series #EscaypeLive starring Siddharth (@actor_siddharth) goes on floors. With all the necessary safety precautions taken by team @onelifestudios , the shoot is underway at their studio #SwastikBhoomi in the green zone of Umbergaon pic.twitter.com/423RlSu44z — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 29, 2020

Also Read | Siddharth Suryanarayan To Star In Web Series 'Escaype Live'

The plot of Escaype Live revolves around the lives of five regular Indians who try using a popular live-streaming application, in order to achieve overnight fame and fortune. Siddharth Suryanarayan, who had made his digital debut in 2019 with the Netflix dystopian web-series Leila, has revealed that he is very excited to get back to work. The actor has said that Escaype Live has an interesting plot and the way Siddharth and Abhishek have panned the story out honestly depicting India's young Indian and their digital affinity just blew Siddharth Suryanarayan’s mind. The actor is also glad to have chosen this tech thriller to engage the audiences with, despite how tough the year has been for everyone due to the global pandemic. Everyone needs to go back out there and do their bit while ensuring that they are maintaining every necessary safety and sanitisation protocols.

Also Read | South Actor Siddharth Suryanarayan To Star In Tech-thriller Web Series 'Escaype Live'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.