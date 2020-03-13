Sohum Shah All Set To Play A Cop In Reema Kagti's Upcoming Web Series

Tummbad actor Sohum Shah's performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience in the film. He is back with yet another interesting project. Sohum Shah is geared up to set foot in the digital entertainment world. The actor has reportedly kick-started the shooting of his upcoming Amazon Prime show which is helmed by Reema Kagti.

Sohum Shan to play a cop in an upcoming Amazon Prime web series

According to several reports online, Sohum Shah will play the role of a cop next. The show will stream on Amazon Prime and is directed by Reema Kagti. Reema is best-known for films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd and Talaash.

In the web series, Sohum will be essaying the role of a small-town man. He has already started prepping for the show as he is currently taking workshops to train for his character. Reportedly, the actor makes sure that he visits police stations and also interacts with several police officers on a daily basis. He also tries to understand their characteristics and their style of working to do justice to his role.

In an interview with a media portal, Sohum Shah spoke about the preparation that went in for playing the role of a cop. Shah stated that when he got the script, he really liked it and read it in one go. He added that after reading the script, he met Reema and discussed his character as she explained it to him in detail. He further said that he too brought some ideas to the table which Reema liked a lot. From there on, the actor started working on his character and started a reading session with Reema and the whole cast. He said that he is wearing the police uniform for the first time so he had to work out to change his body. He concluded his statement by saying that he adopted the work style of the policemen along with their mannerisms.

As of now, the title of the show is not known. Alongside Sohum Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah will also be seen in the lead roles. The release date of the show is yet to be announced by the makers.

