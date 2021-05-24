'Solos' On Prime And Other Similar Science Fiction Shows That You May Like To Binge On

Shows like Solos on Prime have the question, "What does it mean to be human?" at its heart and simultaneously attempt to answer that question as well through the means of a show that belongs to the science fiction genre. These character-driven stories are spearheaded by the likes of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie, Anne Hathway, screen legend Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman, amongst others. If you're someone who is fond of Sci-fi shows like Solos on Prime and are impressed by the performance of Solos cast members, the following list of Sci-Fi shows that are similar to the latest addition to the list of Amazon Prime Original may be of interest to you. Read on for the list.

1) Upload

The first in the list of shows like Solos is Upload, a satirical Science Fiction dramedy that is set in the future where humans have essentially managed to build an after-life of their own. The interactions between the beings of the two realms given way to some intense character-driven moments and hilarity. The show, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Electric Dreams

Electric Dreams is a 10-episode-long science-fiction anthology series that is set in a handful of unique worlds that are beyond the reach of the human imagination. Every single episode, based on the short stories by Philip K. Dick, touches upon a different philosophical question and also explores what it means to be human. The show, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) 12 Monkeys

A movie-to-television series adaptation of the film of the same name, tells the story of James, a scavenger in 2043, who has to time travel back to 2015 to prevent the contagion of a deadly plague. In order to do so, he has to destroy the Army of the 12 Monkeys who released the virus. The show, which has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Sense8

From the minds of the directors and screenwriters who brought their viewers the Matrix film trilogy, Sense8 tells the tale of eight people who find themselves neurologically connected to each other and their tryst with a secret organization that is trying to take them down. The series is shot in various parts of the globe, ranging from India to Germany and Iceland. The show, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Away

Away on Netflix is the saga of Emma Green, who embarks on a seemingly arduous mission to planet Mars as a leader of an international crew, which meant that she had to leave behind her husband and daughter. This series touches up the themes of tragedy, heartbreak, and familial bonds during its runtime. The series, which has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Black Mirror

This critically-acclaimed science fiction series, one of the episodes of which features Solos cast member Anthony Mackie, explores the adverse consequences of technological advancement. The show is part comedy, part drama, and part thriller. This anthology-like series, which has a rating of 8.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Stranger Things

One of the biggest Netflix Original shows in terms of viewership and fandom, Stranger Things explores unbreakable bonds of friendship and the morally questionable act of experimenting on youngsters through a show that has the guise of a science fiction show on. The drama that is set in the '80s is also known for redefining what an other-worldly creature can look like on-screen. The show, which has a rating of .8.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Alice in Borderland

This Japanese drama sees Arisu (Played by Kento Yamazaki), an obsessive gamer, suddenly finding himself in a strangely quaint and emptied-out version of Tokyo. Against the backdrop of a Tokyo that very much doesn't feel like the city anymore, he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. The show, which has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb. is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) Love Death + Robots

Taking cues from Black Mirror and every other Sci-Fi show involving seemingly sentient technology, Love Death + Robots explores the complicated relationship between humans and technology in a dystopian future. The second volume of the series, which has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb, was released by its makers quite recently. The show is now available for streaming on Netflix.

10) Biohackers

Biohackers is the revenge saga involving a medical student who enters a top German university on a secret mission to uncover a conspiracy linking a family tragedy to a biology professor. The series then takes a turn into various genres, one example of the same is a whodunit. The show, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

