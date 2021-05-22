'Special' Season 2 Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Netflix Comedy Series

The highly-anticipated second season of the comedy series Special premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2021. For Special season 2, most of the actors from the original season were roped in by the makers to reprise their roles. The cast of Special season 2 boasts of Ryan O'Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, and Patrick Fabian in lead roles along with many others in supporting roles. Read on to know more about the cast of this Ryan O'Connell-created series to find out details about all the Special season 2 characters.

A look at Special season 2 cast (lead)

Ryan O'Connell as Ryan Hayes

American actor, writer and filmmaker, Ryan O'Connell plays the lead role of Ryan Hayes in Special season 2. Ryan essays the role of a homosexual in this series, who suffers from mild cerebral palsy. The entire series revolves around his character's struggle with his identity and disability. He is shown to be an unpaid intern working at Eggwoke in this Netflix Original.

Jessica Hecht as Karen Haye

Breaking Bad actor Jessica Hecht plays the role of Karen Haye in this semi-autobiographical show. Jessica as Karen essays the role of Ryan's overprotective mother in Special season 2. Towards the end of Special's first season, Ryan and Karen's relationship sours after they engage in a heated argument.

Punam Patel as Kim Laghari

Kevin From Work actor Punam Patel plays the role of Kim Laghari in this Ryan O'Connell series. Punam as Kim essays the role of his best friend as well as his co-worker at Eggwoke in Special season 2. The Primetime Emmy Award nominee also played a key role in this comedy series' first season.

Patrick Fabian as Phil

Prolific American film and television actor, Patrick Fabian plays the role of Phil in Special season 2. Patrick as Phil essays the role of Ryan and Karen's neighbour in this series. He is also shown to be the love interest of Karen.

Max Jenkins as Tanner

The Mysteries of Laura star, Max Jenkins joined the cast of Special in its second season as Tanner. Max as Tanner essayed the role of a fun and flirty dance instructor who charms lead character Ryan in this Netflix series. This season also follows Ryan and Tammer's love story.

A look at Special season 2 cast (supporting)

Charlie Barnett plays Kim's wealthy love interest, Harrison

Marla Mindelle plays Ryan and Kim's boss, Olivia

Lauren Weedman plays a longtime friend of Karen, Tonya

Ana Ortiz plays Phil's new girlfriend, Susan

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Kim's childhood friend and old flame, Ravi

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SPECIAL SEASON 2 TRAILER

