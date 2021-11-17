'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix's Most-watched Series, Draws Over 111 M Viewers Worldwide

Netflix's South Korean series Squid Game took the world by storm and soon became a pop culture phenomenon. The show even became the number one show on the streaming platform. The K-drama has attained yet another feat as Netflix released date of the global top 10 lists of films and TV shows based on hours viewed in their respective first 28 days on its platform and Squid Game topped the list. The show became the most-watched of all time.

As per Variety, Netflix has released new data for its global sensation Squid Game. The show has garnered a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days following its premiere on September 17, according to Netflix. The overall viewing of the survival Korean drama in the first month is 2.6 times that of Netflix’s next biggest show, Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton season one, which pulled in 625 million hours over its first 28 days of release.

Meanwhile, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for an update about season two of the show. While Netflix has not confirmed season two of the show, maker Hwang Dong-hyuk recently confirmed the news about the new season of Squid Game. In an interview with AP and translated by Forbes, the maker of the show said, "So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season."

He added, "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world."

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

The series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in the lead roles. The nine-episode series follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who are under brink of financial ruin in life and are invited to play a strange survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to fight for huge prize money.

Image: Instagram/@squidgameNetflix