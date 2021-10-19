'Squid Game' Characters Get An Artsy Indian Makeover, Sport Sari And Bandhgala; See Pics

Squid Game has taken the online streaming giant, Netflix by storm. The South Korean survival drama is receiving rave reviews and terrific responses on the streamer and has transcended cultures and language barriers to reach No. 1 in 90 countries in 10 days, from Qatar and Oman to Ecuador and Bolivia. The K-drama originally premiered on September 17 on the OTT platform. It follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life and are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to compete for huge prize money.

Recently, the online streaming giant took to its official Instagram handle and gave the characters of the K-drama an artsy Indian makeover. Scroll down to read more.

Netflix gives Squid Game's characters artsy makeover

On Tuesday, taking to the photo-sharing site, Netflix dropped a series of pictures featuring the artsy makeover of the Squid Game characters created by Sookham Singh. Sharing the snaps, the streamer wrote, "This piece of art art deserves 5 stars, a circle, a triangle and a square. 🎨:- @sookham_singh[sic]." Within one hour of its upload, the latest post has already garnered over 97k likes. The pictures featured some of the famous characters from the show dressed in India's traditional attire. While some male characters sported bandhgala, two female characters sported lehenga and sari.

Many fans and followers also rushed to praise the artist, Sookham Singh for her creativity. Several of them dropped red hearts, heart-eyed faces, and fire emoticons. A fan commented, "Maybe an umbrella too![sic]," while another one added, "feels like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam[sic]." A netizen chipped in, "Osm[sic]" with several clapping hands emoticons. Another one wrote, "Soo lovely photo[sic]."

With the soaring popularity of the series, several Squid Game-themed challenges have also been created by fans. Shops have jumped on the 'Dalgona Candy' bandwagon. The sweet 'Honeycomb' game-based candy has now become popular among millennials. On October 12, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the United Arab Emirates also organized a re-enactment of the games seen in the smash-hit South Korean drama for two teams of 15 participants.

Recently, in the capital city of Beijing, a DIY Bakery & More has also started a Squid Game-themed baking challenge. The owner of the bakery in Beijing stated that the challenge is set up as her customers are mainly young people, also a key demographic of the Netflix show's fan base, reported Global News. Several snaps of fans and followers with the shop's Squid Game-themed signs, like in one of the challenges in the show where the contestants attempted to cut shapes from the candy without breaking them, took over the internet.

