'Squid Game' Comes Under Scrutiny Of Parents Council For Being 'incredibly Violent'

Netflix's Squid Game rampaged through the streaming giant to top rankings in the U.S. in just four days of release and repeated the same feat across 90 countries in over ten days. Starting off on a simple note where 456 contestants participated in games played by children, the series quickly turned tables into a deadly battle royale game where players resorted to extreme violence to come out alive in a bid to win a hefty cash prize. While the compelling plot got millions of users to binge the series, it has now come under scrutiny by an organization for the same.

According to ANI, the Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) has requested parents to stay on high alert in case their kids stumble upon the series' content on social media. The organization told Fox News that parents need to be aware of the certain measures which may include 'applying parental controls or more closely supervising their children on social media and gaming platforms, where content about or inspired by the series is being shared.'

PTC's program director, Melissa Henson, wrote an op-ed on the organizations' website, where she described Squid Game as an 'incredibly violent' show which becomes a reason for concern when it is 'being promoted to viewers too young to watch the TV-MA-rated series on social media platforms. She further gave out names of the shows on Netflix to the news outlet such as 13 Reasons Why and Big Mouth-- both drawing flak for their mature content, adding, 'Netflix should be acting as a gatekeeper to ensure content that is harmful to minors is not being distributed on their platform and that also includes highly sexualized content like Big Mouth and content that might inspire self-harm, like 13 Reasons Why.'

Additionally, she left a scathing remark for the streamer for failing to self regulate by writing, ''Netflix needs to recognize that if it fails to self-regulate, it is inviting regulation from government agencies, and that may lead to worse outcomes for Netflix and for families.''

The South Korean survival thriller series gave a deadly twist to the childhood playground games traditionally played in the country including Red Light, Green Light and marbles to win 46 billion Won. The series features Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha‑joon, Lee Jung‑jae and more in pivotal roles.

