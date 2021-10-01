'Squid Game': Korean Man Gets Bombarded With Calls After His No. Appears On Netflix Show

The South Korean series Squid Game has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was released on Netflix. The survival drama series is on its way to becoming the number one show on Netflix as confirmed by the streaming platform's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. It follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life and are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to compete for huge prize money.

However, in a bizarre turn of events, a Korean man claimed that he is bombarded with calls as his number was shown in the first episode of the show. The particular scene that the man is talking about is the one where the protagonist is given a card and asked to call the number if he wished to participate in the game.

Korean man claims he is getting 4000 calls per day because of 'Squid Game'

As per IGN, a post from The South China Morning Post claimed that a Korean man on the end of the line is being bombarded with endless calls after his phone number was allegedly shown in the first episode of the hit Netflix series Squid Game. The owner of the number, who's in his 40s and lives in Gyeonggi Province of South Korea, told MBC news that he's was getting around 4,000 calls every day.

The man's phone number allegedly made an appearance in Squid Game's first episode. A mysterious man handed out the business cards, which contained the eight-digit number, to multiple characters including the protagonist, offering them the chance to compete in a deadly survival game and potentially win a big cash prize.

More about Squid Game

The series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in the lead roles. As per Variety, Squid Game became the first K-drama to rate as Netflix’s top show in the U.S. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at Vox Media's Code Conference, earlier this week said, "There's a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It's called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure."

Image: Instagram/@squidgamesyd2022/@netflixkr