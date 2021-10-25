'Squid Game' Ranks Number 1 On Netflix For 29 Days; 'My Name' Bags Third Position

Netflix's original series Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk has ranked first on Netflix's global chart for 29 days. According to the FlixPatrol, a global OTT content ranking site, the Korean series topped the 'Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix' chart on October 22 with 761 points on the 21st. The latest series which was released on the giant streaming platform Netflix on September 17, has maintained its number one spot on Netflix's global TV programmes chart for 29 days from September 23 till October 22, showing its long-term popularity. In addition, it is notable that My Name and tvN drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha has been listed in the top 10.

Squid Game ranks first for 29 days; My Name ranks third on Netflix

The new series My Name on Netflix has ranked third in the global chart with 563 points on the 22nd. Another interesting series Hometown Cha Cha Cha has received 150 points and ranked seventh. The series My Name is a noir TV series that follows the story of Ji-woo (actress Han So-hee) who seeks revenge for her gangster father's murder after infiltrating the police under a new name and is gaining huge popularity.

Squid Game is a thriller drama that follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life and are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to compete for huge prize money. The series is penned and helmed by South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk. Apart from ranking on the top, the series achieved another feat after it bagged two nominations in Gotham Award.

On the other hand, My Name is a South Korean streaming television series directed by Kim Jin-min and starring Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-Hyun. The series revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death then goes undercover as a cop. Three episodes out of eight were screened at 26th Busan International Film Festival. It was released on Netflix on October 15, 2021.

Image: Twitter/@IceDVannillatae/KoreanUpdates