'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho Yeon Becomes Luxury Brand Louis Vuitton’s Global Ambassador

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has been selected as luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s new global ambassador. The joyful news is shared by the luxury brand on their official Instagram handle. The brand dropped a stunning picture of Ho Yeon and made the announcement. Scroll down to read more.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Louis Vuitton dropped a picture of Jung Ho Yeon where she can be seen sitting elegantly with the brand's black handbag. The South Korean actor wore a white outfit and went for minimal makeup. Her hair is tied in a neat bun with a few hair strands hanging in front.

Sharing the news, Louis Vuitton wrote, "Ho Yeon Jung joins as new Global House Ambassador for Fashion, Watches and Jewelry. Perfectly embodying the independent #LouisVuitton woman, the Netflix #SquidGame star embarks on this new journey with the Maison after first gracing the runway and being featured in a ready-to-wear campaign in 2017. “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.” - @NicolasGhesquiere"

Prior to her debut as an actor, Ho Yeon as a model had walked the runway for Louis Vuitton’s 2017 spring-summer collection and went on to participate in the brand’s 2017 pre-fall collection campaign. Now, the actor begins a new chapter with Louis Vuitton as an actor and the global brand ambassador.

According to Soompi, speaking about her new collaboration with the brand, Ho Yeon said, "It is an honor to mark my beginnings as an actor with Louis Vuitton after having worked with them as a model. I’m looking forward to every moment I will experience with Louis Vuitton as their global ambassador."

As a model, Ho Yeon has participated in various fashion shows for several global fashion brands. In September, she kicked off her acting career with the hit Netflix hit series, Squid Game. In the Korean survival drama, Ho Yeon essays the role of a North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok, who enters the game for the money as she needs to reunite the rest of her family from across the border.

Image: Instagram/@hoooooyeony