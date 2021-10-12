Squid Game’s Anupam Tripathi Reveals His Mom’s Reaction To Fame: ‘Zyaada Udna Mat’

Anupam Tripathi, who rose to fame after his role in Netflix's all-new hit K-drama, Squid Game has recently been giving fans and followers several insights into his life through interviews post the success of the show. In a recent interview with News18, the actor who took on the role of Ali on the show opened up about what his mother had to say after the show's fame. Squid Game is a survival game show that participants play in order to win a huge cash prize and pay off their debt.

Anupam Tripathi reveals mother's reaction to his fame after Squid Game

Anupam Tripathi's fandom has been increasing ever since the premiere of Squid Game, but he revealed in an interview that his mother warned him not to get carried away with his success. The actor spoke to News18 about his mother's reaction to his fame after his role of Ali on the show. The actor explain that he told his mother that he is being asked about from across the globe and she was happy for her and congratulated him.

However, the actor's mother also said 'Zyaada udna mat. Paanv zameen par tika kar rakhna' (Don’t get carried away by your success. Stay rooted). Tripathi mentioned that he was thankful to her for the 'humility' and upbringing that she gave him. He also shared that all his relatives and those close to him only have 'great things to say' about the show. An interesting fact about the actor is that he was born and raised in India before he moved to South Korea 11 years ago.

Anupam Tripathi recently spoke to Variety and mentioned that he 'wasn't prepared' for the fame and success that came after the show. He also mentioned that he did not think the Netflix drama would become a 'phenomenon and sensation'. The actor began his journey in the world of K-dramas with Descendants of The Sun and Arthdal Chronicles. Earlier this year, he was also seen in Space Sweepers, after which he was featured in the Hwang Dong-hyuk directorial, Squid Game alongside Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and others.

(Image: Instagram/@anupamtripathi)