'Stargirl' Season 2 Trailer Announces The Arrival Of THIS Major DC Character

The CW show, Stargirl, recently got the trailer of its second season, which reveals that one of the biggest DC characters, Green Lantern will mark an appearance on the show. Stargirl Season 2 will make the first appearance of the Green Lantern in CW’s Arrowverse. Read on to know more about it.

Stargirl Season 2 trailer

The Stargirl Season 2 trailer gives a glimpse of how Courtney Whitmore is carrying on with her life, constantly trying to find a balance between her normal and her superhero self. She also gets advice from her stepfather, Pat Dugan, who was formerly the superhero STRIPE, to learn to lead a normal life, but keeps thinking about her alter-ego Stargirl, and her superhero team, the Justice Society of America. There is a glimpse in the trailer, which shows that Courtney stumbles upon an unknown girl, who is wielding a weapon and carrying a lantern, both of which shine with a green light. The girl announces herself as Green Lantern’s daughter after the trailer shows a glimpse of her fight against the Stargirl.

Who is the Green Lantern in DC's Stargirl?

In the DC comics, the Green Lantern is a big federation of superheroes (also called the Green Lanterns) who are given the same power and responsibility. Hence, there have been multiple characters who have assumed the role of Green Lantern. The one that we get to see in the Stargirl Season 2 trailer, is the character Jade, who is the daughter of former Green Lantern Alan Scott, and the villain, Thorn, whose alter-ego is Rose Canton. Jade's real name in the comics, is Jennifer-Lynn Hayden.

Stargirl Season 2's release and other details

The Stargirl Season 2 is set to premiere on the CW Network on August 10. Actor Brec Bassinger will reprise her role as Stargirl/Courtney Whitmore. Actors Yvette Monreal (Wildcat II), Anjelika Washington (Doctor Mid-Nite II), Cameron Gellman (Hourman II), and Luke Wilson (STRIPE), among many others, will also be reprising their roles for the second season of DC's Stargirl. The character of Jade, Green Lantern’s daughter, will be portrayed by Ysa Penarejo.

