Stephanie Beatriz A.k.a. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Rosa Diaz Announces Birth Of First Child

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz is a mom! Beatriz, who plays Rosa on the currently airing TV show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC, recently welcomed her first child into the world. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's eighth and final season recently premiered on August 12 and will conclude after a 10-episode run on September 16.

Stephanie Beatriz, who has played the character of Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for 8 years, recently welcomed her daughter into the world. Beatriz even announced the name of her daughter which is, Rosaline, and is pronounced Roz-uh-line, as per her Instagram post.

Beatriz's announcement on Instagram features a photo with her daughter, with only the latter's tiny feet visible. As Rosaline can be seen sitting in a baby car seat, Beatriz smiles for the camera. Beatriz in her caption wrote:

BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat. Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool.

When Stephanie Beatriz revealed she was pregnant

According to a report by People, Stephanie Beatriz and her husband Brad Hoss announced the pregnancy in June via the outlet. The two actors spoke about how they would like to raise a child who believes in equality. Speaking about raising kids, Beatriz said:

I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration.

The actress also spoke about how she didn't think of herself as somebody who could settle down and be committed to someone. She also mentioned how she never imagined she'd be a mother, however, things had now changed. She said:

I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me, I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building.

IMAGE - STEPHANIE BEATRIZ INSTA