'Storage Wars' Fame Jarrod Schulz Arrested; Charged With Domestic Violence

Storage Wars' Jarrod Schulz has just been charged with a serious offence. The celeb has been arrested on one count of domestic violence and battery in connection with his ex and co-star Brandi Passante whom he allegedly attacked at a bar in Orange County, California on April 30.

Jarrod Schulz charged with misdemeanour domestic violence

According to a report by TMZ, the police sources told the outlet that the incident occurred on April 30 when Jarrod and Brandi were having an argument at a bar in Lake Forest, Orange County when they former pushed Brandi twice when she asked him to leave the premises. On witnessing this, the people around called the cops who reached the bar after Jarrod had left the premises and took a report. According to the outlet, the police officers later contacted Jarrod for his statement but he denied getting physical with his ex during the heated exchange. However, The Orange County District Attorney's Office has charged Jarrod with domestic violence and he is set to appear before the court for arraignment on Monday, May 24.

Storage Wars' Brandi shares a cryptic post after the incident

A week after the incident, Brandi Passante shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "Longest week of my life!

Good supportive friends are hard to come by. Cherish you always @chelfreeman" and shred a selfie picture with her close friend.

Jarrod and Brandi in Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante have been a part of the A+E series ever since it premiered in 2010. The duo also got their spin-off show titled Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job which released in 2014 and ran for 8 episodes. On the return of the 13th season of Storage Wars in April 2021, viewers came to know that Jarrod and Brandi have split. On the first episode of the show, Brandi announced that she and Jarrod split in November 2018. However, they both shared that even though they have split they are still cordial with each other and will continue to be a part of the show just that they will not be going to auctions together anytime soon. Brandi called things off with her ex during the filming of the 12th season of Storage Wars which premiered in November 2018. The couple is parents to two kids, daughter Payton and son Cameron.

More about Storage Wars

For the unversed Storage Wars is a reality show that runs on the A+E channel since December 2010. In the show, professional buyers go to different auctions to explore storage units in order to search for lucrative and interesting items that could fetch them a big profit. The show is currently on its 13th season now. The Storage wars cast features Dave Hester, Darrell Sheets, Brandon Sheets, Jarrod Schulz, Brandi Passante, Barry Weiss, Dan and Laura Dotson among many others.

IMAGE: JARROD SCHULZ AND BRANDI PASSANTE'S INSTAGRAM

