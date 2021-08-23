'Stranger Things 4': Natalie Dyer On What To Expect In The Next Season; Says 'It’s Darker'

Fans of the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Stranger Things have been patiently waiting for an official release date from Netflix for its fourth season. With no hope on the horizon, netizens started speculating the plot and expectations from the new season of the show. However, essaying the role of Nancy Wheeler, Natalie Dyer can relate to the audience as according to her recent interview, the young actor is just as much in the dark as the audience is for Stranger Things 4 details.

Natalie Dyer on Stranger Things 4

The cast and crew have been filming for the fourth season for over two years with shoots being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Reprising her role as Nancy Wheeler, Dyer talked to Comicbook to dish on the new season and described it as the darkest season of the series. The actor was asked to provide a brief glimpse into the new season to which she answered stating, ''It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great''.

Appearing excited about the fourth season, the actor hinted at the continuation of the third season. However, Dyer admitted to giving out generic statements about the show to build the curiosity of the audience. She also stated that the kids have all grown up and said, ''I’ve really come to admire the ‘kids’'.

Talking about how the fourth season differs from all the other seasons, the 26-year-old said that the new season entails 'bigger and crazier things'. With over two years of filming, the actor stated that it has been a long time since the shooting and she is excited to see the final product on the screen. Concluding her statement, Dyer hinted at a long wait for the audience saying, ''so it’ll be a minute''.

More on Stranger Things 4

With the original cast of actors like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery, the sci-fi drama introduced new faces to the sets in the third season including Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman. Going by the motion teaser of the fourth season, the new season is expected to be released sometime next year.

IMAGE- NATALIE DYER'S INSTAGRAM