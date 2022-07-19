Stranger Things: Ethan Hawke Says Maya Was 'meant To Be' In Show; Reveals His Link To It

Hollywood actor Maya Hawke, who was recently seen playing the fan favourite role of Robin in Netflix's sci-fi drama Stranger Things, shares a close bond with her actor-father Ethan Hawke. The two are often spotted spending quality father-daughter time together and praising each other for their work. As Maya's latest flick is trending across the globe on the OTT platform, Ethan Hawke opened up about his daughter's role and revealed how he believes she was meant to be in the show.

Ethan Hawke recently opened up about his bond with his daughter Maya, whom he shares with actor Uma Thurman, and her work in the sci-fi drama Stranger Things. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Hawke Sr gushed about his admiration for his daughter and shared some of her qualities. The Moon Knight star also revealed he feels connected to Stranger Things.

The actor said, "What it's like to have a grown-up child and watch them turn into a human being that I really admire -- Maya is extremely fun to be around, passionate and serious and funny and playful, and I feel connected to Stranger Things."

Ethan Hawke shares his connection with Stranger Things

The 51-year-old further opened up about his connection with the Upside Down in the show. He revealed how his 13th birthday fell on the same day the Upside Down took place. He also added how it was the year when he began acting in Explorers. Stranger Things is set against the backdrop of the 1980s in Hawkins, Texas, USA. The Oscar-nominated artiste further quipped how he believes Maya Hawke was meant to join the show's cast.

The actor said, "A lot of people don't know this, but when the first upside down world took place, it actually took place on November 6th, 1983 in Hawkins, which was my 13th birthday, which was the year I made Explorers and started acting, so I feel somehow like this was meant to be for Maya, like, it was aligned in the stars."

Maya Hawke joined the ensemble of Stranger Things in its third season. She portrayed the role of Robin, a fearless young woman, who helps her friends in fighting against the Demogorgon and Vecna. She also struggles in opening up about her sexuality and receives support from her friend Steve, played by Joe Keery.