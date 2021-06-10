Stranger Things Season 4: Four New Characters Join Upside-down World

The official social media handle of the Netflix series Stranger Things, on Wednesday night, welcomed four new characters. Interestingly, while sharing the quirky post, which featured the portraits of the actors joining the fourth season, the makers gave a brief of their characters. The monochrome portraits of the actors were upside-down, which is also the theme of the series.

Stranger Things season 4: New characters join the cast

The first one to join the Stranger Things season 4 cast is the 19-year-old Irish actor Amybeth. In the caption, her character brief read, "Amybeth McNulty aka Vickie: a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes". While sharing her portraits on her verified Instagram handle, Amybeth wrote, "An honour to join the team. Looking forward to you all meeting Vickie very soon".

(Image: Stranger Things IG)

The second name on the list is Myles Truitt, a 19-year-old American actor, who is best known for his breakout role as Eli Solinski in Kin. The post's caption wrote, "Myles Truitt aka Patrick: a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiralling out of control", for his character description. Meanwhile, sharing the same post on his handle, Myles wrote: "Hawkins 86".

(Image: Stranger Things IG)

The third slide of the multiple-picture post, shared on Stranger Things' social media handle, featured Regina Ting Chen. The actor-producer is best known for Queen of the South, Watchmen and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Her character brief read, "Regina Ting Chen aka Ms. Kelly: a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most".

(Image: Stranger Things IG)

And lastly, actor-director Grace Van Dien will join the cast of season 4. The 24-year-old actor is popular for her work in The Village, Charlie Says and The Binge. The description of her character read, "Grace Van Dien aka Chrissy: Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret".

(Image: Stranger Things IG)

More about Stranger Things 4 release date & other details

Interestingly, the makers of the sci-fi series dropped its fresh teaser on May 6, 2021. However, the new Stranger Things 4 teaser did not reveal any detail of its release. Reportedly, the team is currently shooting in Atlanta. Recently, Stranger Things' David Harbour, who plays the character of cop Jim Hopper, had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that he only has a small stint left to shoot for the next season while adding that the entire schedule is expected to wrap up by August this year.

IMAGE: STILL FROM STRANGER THINGS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.