'Succession' Producer Discloses That The Show Will Not Go Beyond Five Seasons

American comedy series Succession will soon be coming to an end. After releasing only two seasons, executive producer Georgia Pritchett has already confirmed that the show will not be running any further than 5 seasons. She revealed this in her latest interview with a British outlet, The Times.

According to the report by The Times, the Primetime Emmy-winning show will have a maximum of four or five seasons. After wrapping up the second season on October 13, 2021, the show is now gearing up for the launch of the third season. She further mentioned that Succession Season 3 will release around the end of this year. Additionally, the producer has assured fans that the finale episode will not be abrupt. Rather, they have "a good end in sight" for the show. She said that initially the creator of the show, Jesse Armstrong, had planned to finish off the series with season four but hinted that he could change his mind.

Succession episodes so far...

In Succession finale of season 2, the audience saw Kendall Roy, portrayed by Jeremy Strong, pushing his family's business under the bus to save himself. He reveals the company and his father's major secrets. This included covering up sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Season 3 will show Kendall's father Logan, played by Brian Cox, facing the brunt of his son's actions. Not only this, fans expect more drama to unravel as two new actors, Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård, join the Succession cast. Only the upcoming season of the show will clarify whether the series will have two more seasons.

Succession has managed to not just earn the audience's attention but has also received critical acclaim. The show has received an overall rating of 8.6 on IMDb and a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Jeremy Strong even won a Critics' Choice Television Award as "Best Actor" for the series while Sarah Snook was nominated at the award ceremony for the "Best Actress Award". Brian Cox, too, received the title of "Best Actor" at the Golden Globes Award in 2020.

Image: Still from Succession

