Succession Season 3 All Set To Cast Alexander Skarsgård In Recurring Guest Role

Alexander Skarsgard to be in Succession season 3

According to Deadline, Skarsgard will star in the recurring role of Lukas Matsson, who is a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. Attacked by his rebellious son Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, at the end of the second season, Logan Roy played by Brian Cox begins the third chapter in an uncertain position.

The show follows the Roy family, owners of media conglomerate company Waystar RoyCo. The family head and patriarch, Logan Roy (Cox), has undergone a decline in health. His four children oldest son Connor played by Alan Ruck, power-hungry Kendall played by Jeremy Strong, irreverent Roman played by Kieran Culkin, and politically savvy Siobhan played by Sarah Snook – all with ranging degrees of a link to the company, begin to plan for a future without their father, and each begins contending for fame within the company.

The show has received critical acclaim, especially for its writing, acting, and production values. It earned many awards and nominations, including the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Brain Cox received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama while Jeremy Strong won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Alexander Skarsgard's shows

Alexander Skarsgard is best known for his portrayal of Perry on the critically acclaimed show Big Little Lies. The show also featured actors like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. A few of Alexander Skarsgard's shows include Eastbound & Down, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, The Little Drummer Girl and The Stand.

The actor has also acted in various movies like Melancholia starring Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Kiefer Sutherland, The Legend of Tarzan in which he played the title role of Tarzan opposite Margot Robbie as Jane, and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021.

Source: Alexander Skarsgard's fanpage IG