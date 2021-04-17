Sumeet Vyas Tests COVID-19 Positive; Requests Those Who Came In Contact To Get Tested

Sumeet Vyas, one of the prominent actors in the entertainment industry, recently tested positive for COVID-19. As the actor came to know about his tests, he dropped a note on social media to inform all his fans, friends and family about his positive report. Many of his fans as well as his peers wished for his speedy recovery.

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas tests positive

Sumeet Vyas recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this note for all his fans and friends in which he stated that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and mentioned that he was taking all the necessary precautions. He further stated that he was taking medication prescribed by his doctors and was under home quarantine. Sumeet Vyas then added that he had very mild to negligible symptoms and urged all the people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested. In the end, he wished everyone to stay safe and wished to see them soon on the other side.

In the caption, he urged everyone to keep safe and even added a namaste symbol next to it. Many of the fans took to Sumeet Vyas’ Instagram post and wished him a speedy recovery while others urged him to take care of himself. Many fans also dropped in “get well soon” wishes in the comments for the actor. There were numerous celebrities namely Kubbra Sait, Saqib Saleem, Gajraj Rao, Anshuman Jha, and others who also took to Sumeet Vyas’ Instagram and dropped in good wishes for him. One of them asked the actor to “hang in there” as “this too shall pass”. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sumeet Vyas’ health update on Instagram.





Sumeet Vyas’ movies & shows

Some of the popular Sumeet Vyas’ movies in which he essayed vital roles include Aarakshan, Aurangzeb, English Vinglish, Sabki Band Bajegi, Guddu Ki Gun, Ribbon, High Jack, Oye Teri, Made In China, Unpaused and others. The actor has also appeared in a variety of television as well as web series namely Kasamh Se, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Permanent Roommates, The Verdict - State vs Nanavat, Wakaalat From Home, 1962: The War In the Hills and many more.

Image Source- Sumeet Vyas' Instagram

