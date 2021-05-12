Sunny Hinduja Aka Sandeep Bhaiya From 'TVF Aspirants' Opens Up On Success Of The Show

The latest web series from TVF, titled TVF Aspirants concluded the first season with a heartwarming finale on May 8, 2021. The show aired on the YouTube channel of The Viral Fever and has been a hit amongst the audiences, especially those who are preparing or have cleared the UPSC exams. The show is based on the life of three friends who aim to prepare and clear the UPSC examinations and navigate the road of life along the way.

Sunny Hinduja from TVF Aspirants opens up about his experiences on the show

Sunny Hinduja played the role of Sandeep Bhaiya in the web series and his character has been widely appreciated by the fans. The actor opened up about his experience before and after the show was released and also how he perceives his success. According to Spotboye, he said that he was not aware of the love and appreciation he would receive, but he was sure that the show would work. The show was well written so he knew 50% of the job was done there. Everyone's hard work and passion has brought them these stellar results after the show was released.

Speaking on why he thinks that the show was relatable to many Indians, Sunny said that his character, Sandeep Bhaiya hails from a middle-class family and has to shoulder the responsibilities of his family but also dreams to become someone better and new. Sunny feels that this dilemma of Sandeep Bhaiya struck a chord with the audience who have faced similar predicaments. Adding further about his character, Sunny stated that he found his role relatable and shared one aspect of Sandeep's character that he finds best. He said that when in the end Sandeep says that sacrificing your family, friends and loved ones for your dreams is not worth it. When you reach the top, but don't have anyone to celebrate with you, then what's the point?

Sunny on the love he received from the fans after the success of the show

The actor said that one of the fans stated that it felt as if Sandeep was sitting right next to them and the other fan said that he solved their life's mantra for them. Many fans drew sketches and even shared emotional feedbacks for the show and Sunny's character.

Sunny also added that he had an aspirant friend in his group. His close friend Varun Chauhan was pursuing law and he met some of Varun's friends who were pursuing UPSC. One of them messaged Sunny saying that the series showed them the last 10-15 years of their life. Sunny further added that he is grateful for the success that the show has brought but he does not feel it completely since the situation in our country is not good at the moment. He is praying for everything to go back to normal soon.

Sunny concluded his chat by saying that one should have as many dreams as possible and should work hard to make them come true, but if by chance it doesn't happen, then one should not make it an endpoint in life. He said, "You accept wherever you are and who you are in life, but don't stop dreaming for bigger things". The actor will be next seen in The Family Man season 2.

(Image: Sunny Hinduja's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.