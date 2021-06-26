Sushmita Sen Excited To Share Update About 'Aarya 2', Here's What She Told Fans

Aarya could be termed as one of the most ‘comebacks’ for a Bollywood actor as Sushmita Sen earned acclaimed as well as numerous awards for the web series. The second season of the show is in production and the former Miss Universe has already begun work on it. The actor revealed that only one schedule was left for the second season and she will soon come back in her Aarya Sareen avatar.

Sushmita Sen shares Aarya second season details

Sushmita recently came online for a live session with her fans on Instagram. During the session, she shared that she was expecting the same kind of love that the first season garnered for the second season of Aarya. She stated that the second season was not too far away.

The Main Hoon Na star stated, "I am dying to tell you about Aarya. The last schedule of 'Aarya' is left and it is not a long one. It should be done very soon." She added, "What is important is the love and appreciation you have given 'Aarya'. When we come back you have to love season two. You have to wait for good things."

The actor had started shooting for the show in February.

Aarya was Sushmita's first venture in over five years and first in Hindi in over a decade. Her role as a housewife, who takes matters into her own hands after the death of her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh, amid the involvement of the drug mafia, had become a talking point upon its release.

The series has been created by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi and directed by the duo and Vinod Rawat. Aarya also stars Manish Choudhary, Sikandar Kher, and Namita Das.

