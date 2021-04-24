Last Updated:

'TFATWS' Finale: Fans React As Sam Wilson Becomes Captain America; Bucky Gets Redemption

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' finale recently aired and fans can't stop feeling emotional and proud to see Sam Wilson as Captain America.

Written By
Ruchi Chandrawanshi
Source: Anthony Mackie's Instagram 

The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released on April 23. In the fifth episode, the conversation about Black Captain America moved the audience. The episode ended with a cliffhanger when Sam Wilson opens a box that is sent to him from Wakanda. In the sixth episode, fans finally saw Sam Wilson as Captain America. Twitter went crazy after the episode aired. Let's see how fans reacted to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. 

Fans react to Sam Wilson as Captain America

In the sixth episode, we saw Sam Wilson in his new suit and new vibranium wings and how he finally took up the mantle of Captain America. On the other hand, Flag Smashers were at the peak and created chaos during the GRC meeting. It was followed by a series of action scenes that included Bucky, Wilson, John Walker and even Sharon. The episode was an emotional rollercoaster as the fans saw people accepting a Black man as Captain America. For ages, people saw that it was always a man with blue eyes and blonde hair who had super-soldier serum that took up the role of Captain America. 

Throughout the episode, Marvel fans were in awe of Sam and Bucky's friendship as well as the iconic speech. At the end of the episode, Sam Wilson proved that even though he has no additional superpower, he is fit to be the new Captain America. Marvel fans couldn't stop themselves from feeling proud to see Sam Wilson as their Cap. Have a look a some of the reaction. 

Talking about Sebastian Stan's arc in the sixth episode, he finally cleared all the name from the diary and also showcased his fighting skills. Although the last episode was to show Sam Wilson at his peak, Bucky proved to be the best "co-worker". In previous episodes, Bucky talked about the shield being his family and by the end of the show, Marvel fans saw Bucky get a new family. The episode ended on a happy note where everybody was enjoying a good lunch and Bucky was blending in with Wilson's family and friends. 

Soon after the show aired its final episode, showrunner Malcolm Spellman told THR that Captain America 4 is in development at Marvel Studios and will take the storyline of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier forward. 

Promo Image Source: Anthony Mackie's Instagram 

First Published:
