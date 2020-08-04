'The Bachelorette' Star Ali Fedotowsky Dated THIS Season 6 Contestant Secretly

In the latest episode of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons- Ever!, the iconic star of Bachelorette season 6 Ali Fedotowsky was featured. The 3-hour long show hosted by Chris Harrison gave some glimpses of the highlights from the show while talking about the contestants. Interestingly, Ali Fedotowsky revealed that she dated a season 6 contestant after her split with Roberto.

The Bachelorette star Ali secretly dated a season 6 contestant

In an interview with host Chris Harrison, Ali revealed that after she separated from Roberto, who she got engaged to during the season’s finale episode. Ali Fedotowsky informed that in a brief period of time before meeting her future husband, she ran into Frank who was one of the suitors in The Bachelorette Season 6.

She also revealed that her feelings for Frank resurfaced and the duo went on a few dates. She added that after going for several secretive dates, they both eventually decided to go their separate ways without making their bond official. Ali Fedotowsky said that she and Frank chose to split after their dates because they were very different people. She informed that the two do not have any bitter feelings between them. She concluded that Frank is still a close friend and they stay in touch to this day.

Also Read| What happened to JP from 'The Bachelorette'? Find recent updates about former contestant

Ali Fedotowsky married radio presenter Kevin Manno in 2017. The duo has two children together. She also admitted on the show that Kevin looks a lot like Frank. The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons - Ever! airs every Monday at 8/7c on ABC. Season 6 was the one when two of her suitors decided to leave the show midway. They did this to get back to their ex-girlfriends. The two suitors were Frank Neuschaefer and Justin. During the show, Justin decided to leave abruptly which left Ali fuming while she was heartbroken after Frank’s departure.

Also Read| Brad Womack's runner-up was going to be 'The Bachelorette' instead of Ashley Hebert?

In the show, The Bachelorette, time and again Ali Fedetowsky expressed that Frank was her dream guy. She mentioned that he had every quality she was looking for in her partner, but she still couldn’t make him stay. In the show, Ali wished Frank luck and moved on with Roberto Martinez from the show. The couple got engaged during the season’s finale episode. Unfortunately, things didn't work out for the couple, as they split a year and a half later.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut’s songs that you can play at a bachelorette party; See list

Also Read| Are JoJo and Jordan still together after 4 years of 'The Bachelorette' season 12?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.