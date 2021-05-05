'The Bad Batch' Cast: Details About The Cast Of The Latest Star Wars Animated Show

The Bad Batch is the latest addition in the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series on Disney+ created by Dave Filoni. The series serves as both a sequel and spin-off of the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series premiered its first episode on Disney+ yesterday on the occasion of Star Wars Day and it has been received well by the audience. However, a lot of people have been curious to know about Star Wars: The Bad Batch characters and cast members who are voicing the characters. Here is a look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast and details about the characters.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast

Dee Bradley Baker

Dee Bradley Baker voices several Star Wars: The Bad Batch characters in the animated series. He has voiced all the clone troopers including the members of Clone Force 99 and the entire Bad Batch consisting of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair and Echo. Apart from these characters, he has also voiced Captain Rex. Dee Bradley Baker is a renowned voice actor and has lent his voice to several popular series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, American Dad!, SpongeBob SquarePants, Codename: Kids Next Door, Gravity Falls, Steven Universe, Phineas and Ferb among others.

Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen has voiced the character of Fennec Shand in the cast of The Bad Batch. Her character is of an elite mercenary and sniper. She will be reprising her role from the Star Wars show The Mandalorian. The actor is well known for her role of Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II. She has previously voiced for animated shows and movies like Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Batman among others.

Michelle Ang

Michelle Ang plays the role of Omega in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast. Her role is that of a young female clone who works as a medical assistant on Kamino under Nala Se. She joins forces with The Bad Batch in the show. Michelle started her career at a young age and became a global sensation after her hit teen shows The Tribe and Underemployed. She also earned herself an Emmy nomination for her role of Alex in Fear the Walking Dead; Flight 46.

Archie Panjabi

Archie Panjabi voices the character of General Depa Billaba in the cast of The Bad Batch. She is a Jedi master who is in charge of the clone operations on Kaller. The popular English actor is known for her appearance in several popular shows and movies. Some of her well-known works are Life on Mars, The Good Wife, East is East, Bend it like Beckham, Yasmin among others.

Andrew Kishino

The Canadian actor and rapper is voicing the character of Saw Gerrera in the cast of The Bad Batch. Saw Gerrera is a freedom fighter who has ties with Rebel Alliance. Andrew Kishino is a well-known voice-over artist with several shows and characters like Janja on The Lion Guard, Kevin in Steven Universe among others. He has also appeared as Saw Gerrera on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Image: The Bad Batch Instagram