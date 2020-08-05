'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer Has Fans Call It 'best Show On Amazon'; Watch Video Here

The Boys: Season 2 trailer is out on Amazon Prime Video's YouTube handle and many fans of the series are showering the trailer with love. Fans are also mentioning that they can't wait to see the entire series and speculating various outcomes in the show. Read ahead to know how exactly fans have reacted and more about the series.

'The Boys: Season 2' trailer

The Boys: Season 2 trailer was recently released by Amazon Video online. Since then the video has garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube and has gained 52k likes. Many fans have commented positive things in the comments section and a few fans are speculating new theories about the show as well.

One fan wrote - Best Show on Amazon, Period, while another fan speculated - Plot twist: Butcher's wife doesn't want to go back with him. Most of the comments were positive. Take a look at all the comments on the video:

Pic Credit: Amazon Prime Video's YouTube

Twitter showers love

Fans have had a similar reaction on Twitter. Many fans have called the trailer 'epic' and 'awesome', while other fans have mentioned that they cannot wait to see the series. One fan wrote - That. Was. Epic. That final scene though That new superhero, while another wrote - Oh, wow! That trailer was intense!!! Just when I thought this show couldn’t possibly get even more insane!!! Take a look:

Oh, wow! That trailer was intense!!!

Just when I thought this show couldn’t possibly get even more insane!!! — ðŸ‡µðŸ‡· Art by Alex J. ðŸ‡µðŸ‡· (@artbyalexj) August 4, 2020

That. Was. Epic. That final scene thoughðŸ¤”ðŸ¤”ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³ That new superheroðŸ˜±ðŸ˜± — Blake W Taylor (@BlakeWesleytay2) August 4, 2020

I have been waiting for this! Hell ya!!!! — Make 1984 fiction againðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@Smallfry349) August 4, 2020

Me watching the trailer

Ready for this! ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/lP9nisTbEA — Jandrus Tachenko (@jandrustachenko) August 4, 2020

The Boys is a superhero-drama series on Amazon Prime that is developed by Eric Kripke. The series stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as John / Homelander and Erin Moriarty as Annie in the lead. The show went on air on July 26, 2019, and has 8 episodes.

The series starts with Jack Quaid's character Hughie Campbell, who seen suffering through a mental trauma as his girlfriend gets killed A Train, a Supe. Hughie then has to agree to a settlement of $45,000 on her death. The episode then pans over to Erin Moriarty's character Annie January who wants to become a superhero but that doesn't end well either. Though the first season starts off with these two angles, a lot of new developments happen after the introduction of Billy Butcher..

Promo Pic Credit: Blake W Taylor's tweet and The Boys Tv's Instagram

