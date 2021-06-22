The Boys Season 3 To Explore America's Political Divide, Says Showrunner Eric Kripke

The Boys season one and two received immense praises from the viewers on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have renewed it for a third outing, which is currently in production. Now, series developer Eric Kripke hinted at the American political aspect that the show will cover.

The Boys showrunner says season 3 will dig into the political divide in America

In a recent interview with Deadline, Eric Kripke said that they have been certainly making a political and satirical show. He stated that they were "really interested" in exploring both the recent history of Vought, the company in the series, but also through that the recent history of the United States. They got "really interested" in the myths people tell themselves, to feel that they are righteous, so they will be "really exploring" America itself as a myth.

Eric Kripke explained how the addition of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy helped The Boys season three in diving deep into the history and its impacts in the present. He noted that a big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam. The showrunner admitted that he always loved it because the fans get to see how the superhero phenomenon didn't just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well. And so they have this character, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and he's been around since World War II and was the first Vought superhero. Through him and through his story, they are able to explore a lot of the history of the United States of America.

Eric Kripke added that in the previous seasons the boogeyman for the viewers to be scared of used to be, 'The terrorists are coming to get you.' And now it's sort of metastasized into, he thinks, a much more ominous, 'Your neighbor is coming to get you.' And that's scary to him, how politics are turning everyone on each other. So, they want to explore what it means to be in America, really, the creator noted. The Boys season 3 release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: THEBOYSTV TWITTER

