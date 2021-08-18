Last Updated:

'The Crown' Season 5 First Look Of Princess Diana & Prince Charles Out; See Pictures

Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 5 has released the first glimpse of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Here's all we know about what's to come. Read.

The Crown

Netflix has just released the first look for the new royals who will be seen in season 5 of The Crown. As announced back in August 2020, Elizabeth Debicki will be seen as Princess Diana while Dominic West would portray Prince Charles in the upcoming seasons. Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor held the roles in season 4 of The Crown

The Crown Season 5 is expected to release sometime in 2022, as per reports. 

The Crown Season 5 first look: Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Netflix's recently released first look of characters shows Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales and Dominic West as heir apparent Charles, Prince of Wales. In a previous statement, Debicki spoke about playing the Princess of Wales in the upcoming seasons of The Crown. She said: 

Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix)

Netflix and the production team for The Crown announced the casting of several characters for the upcoming season back in 2020. Previously, the production released a first look at the show’s new Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton. Take a look:

A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix)

Here are some other characters announced to play members of The Royal Family along with their statements on joining the show. In addition to Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, actors Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Jonny Lee Miller are also slated to join the cast of The Crown for seasons 5 & 6. Take a look:

The Crown season 5 and beyond

At one point, The Crown was expected to end its chronicling of Queen Elizabeth II's reign with season 5. However, last year Netflix confirmed that the show would end with a complete six-season run. Creator Peter Morgan, in a statement about the additional season 6 said: 

As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.

